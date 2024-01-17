Grigor Dimitrov v Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ajla Tomljanovic v Jelena Ostapenko, Lorenzo Sonego v Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek v Danielle Collins, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time

#Grigor #Dimitrov #Thanasi #Kokkinakis #Ajla #Tomljanovic #Jelena #Ostapenko #Lorenzo #Sonego #Carlos #Alcaraz #Iga #Swiatek #Danielle #Collins #results #draw #schedule #tickets #odds #start #time

After the world No.1 Novak Djokovic beat young Aussie Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday evening in the second round of the Open, Nick Kyrgios had a question for his friend and rival.

“What’s with you and beating Australians? You’re now 14-1 in grand slams. What’s wrong with you? Why you so mean to us, Aussies?,” Kyrgios asked Djokovic on Eurosport Tennis.

A genuinely puzzled Djokovic retored: “Well who did I lose to in grand slams?”

After a bit of back and forth, they landed on Lleyton Hewitt, who Djokovic lost to at the US Open in 2005.

“He chopped me, as you say love to say, the Aussies love to say that. He chopped me, big time, in straights,” said Djokovic.

“But yeah, I don’t know, I’m really not thinking about it. I have a good score I guess in grand slams overall.”

Kyrgios finished by saying he’ll come back to play doubles with Djokovic – the world No.1 suggesting it.

“Bro, I’m ready. Let’s do WWE in the crowd. I’ll jump in for you. I’ll go first. I’ll get that guy out of here,” said Kyrgios, .

Also Read:  Prediction for the Super Cup of Spain by Stefan Ralchev 10.01.2024 • BR

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Posted on
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
Posted on
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Posted on
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News