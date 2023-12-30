Grigore Uruc, the criminal who only killed on New Year’s Eve

#Grigore #Uruc #criminal #killed #Years #Eve

Romania had several serial killers who scared the people. Towards the end of the 80s, the “New Year’s killer” became a concern for the communist leader Nicolae Ceaușescu. The man, who for four years killed an orphaned child on New Year’s Eve, was the penultimate criminal sentenced to death by Romanian justice.

Grigore Uruc is one of the most heinous criminals in Romania. He was called the “New Year’s killer” because all his crimes were committed on New Year’s Eve. Four years in a row he killed an orphaned child on New Year’s Eve. He is said to be the second most feared Romanian serial killer, after Rîmaru. He was eventually caught and sentenced to death.

Grigore Uruc’s first murder

For four consecutive years, Romanians were horrified by a series of crimes of an atrocity hard to imagine. Grigore Uruc, an illiterate peasant from Buzău, went down in history as one of the most sadistic Romanian assassins. He acted only on New Year’s Eve, and his victims were orphaned children, no older than 14 years old.

The first crime was discovered on January 2, 1985. The dismembered body of a 14-year-old girl was found on a street in Buzău. The first victim of the “New Year’s killer” was Cerasela Dimineț, an orphaned, homeless child who lived at the mercy of passers-by. The child was brutally stabbed. Coroners said that although she died from the first blow, the killer continued to stab her. 24 stab wounds were found on the victim’s body.

An investigation was opened, but the possibilities of the authorities were quite limited at the time. There were no surveillance cameras, cell phones or DNA tests. During the communist era, there were no computerized databases or today’s technologies. In the absence of witnesses and evidence, Grigore Uruc escaped. Cerasela’s death remained with an unknown author, even though Nicolae Ceaușescu requested that the file be treated with all seriousness.

The second victim was fed to the dogs

Grigore Uruc, the second most sadistic Romanian serial killer. Photo source: 9news.ro.

A year later, also on New Year’s Eve, another heinous crime is committed. Near the General School no. 4 the body of a 13-year-old boy had been found, torn apart by dogs. It was initially believed that the death was caused by an animal attack. Later, at the necropsy, it was discovered that the boy had been stabbed 24 times.

As in the case of Cerasela, the victim was an orphaned child. The militiamen determined that it was the same criminal who had also killed Cerasela Dimineț. A new investigation has been launched. Interviews and forensic examinations were carried out, but without success. Grigore Uruc would escape unpunished this time as well.

For a year the investigation went on. A new New Year’s Eve was approaching and the investigators assumed that the ruthless criminal would act again. Patrols were increased on New Year’s Eve and, on paper at least, additional security measures had been taken. All these measures were useless. The “New Year’s Killer” has a new victim.

Grigore Uruc commits another crime and escapes undetected

All measures taken by the Militia proved useless. Grigore Uruc committed the third crime in cold blood. Shortly after the passing in 1987, the body of another child is discovered in a pool of blood. It was about Cosmin Gruiu, a 14-year-old street child.

Like the other two victims, the boy had 24 stab wounds on his body. The specialists of the time, who had made a possible psychological profile of the criminal, had come to the conclusion that he kills for pure pleasure. He has been compared to Javed Iqbal Umay, a Pakistani who killed 100 defenseless street children.

Grigore Uruc had the perfect weapon that allowed him to kill his victim with the first blow, but he continued to stab them until he reached 24 blows. The killer was not caught even after the third murder, and the Militia was looking forward to the next New Year’s Eve, when he would go out “hunting” again.

How the “New Year’s killer” was caught

It was the fourth year that the faceless killer could cause another tragedy. All this time, the authorities proved incompetent and it seemed that the dreaded assassin was playing with the Militia. Shortly after the transition in 1988, the authorities would experience another setback. This time, the victim was a 13-year-old girl.

That night, Grigore Uruc, an illiterate peasant from the Șintași commune who had defied the militia for four years, was arrested. The criminal was arrested and quickly brought to trial. The trial did not last long because he had no arguments to convince the judges that he was innocent.

Grigore Uruc, known as the “New Year’s killer”, was sentenced to death by shooting. The sentence was implemented a few months later, on June 11, 1988. The execution of Grigore Uruc was the penultimate in Romania, the last being that of Elena and Nicolae Ceaușescu, on December 25, 1989, according to Gândul.