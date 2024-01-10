Grigor’s title really turned me on

#Grigors #title #turned

The number of women who were impressed by Grigor Dimitrov’s Brisbane title continues to grow.

The Bulgarian tennis star broke a break of 2240 days without winning a tournament after becoming the champion in the Australian state of Queensland. The former World No. 3 lifted his previous trophy in November 2017 at the O2 Hall in London, where the ATP Finals matches were played.

“It just turned me on,” Jazz, Andre Agassi’s daughter, wrote on Instagram. She is also among Dimitrov’s fans, whom they have known for a long time. The American tennis legend, former No. 1 in the world and winner of 8 Grand Slam titles and gold from the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, was on Grigor’s coaching team, but more as a consultant. In that period of his career, our player spent some time in Las Vegas, where Agassi was born and lives. The two not only trained together, but also visited the nearby car track, where Dimitrov had the opportunity to indulge in one of his passions – high speeds. Both Andre and Grigor then posted photos, one of which featured them in a car with the American idol’s big dog.

Jazz Elle and her older brother Jaden Gill are the children of Andre and Steffi Graf. Agassi and the German, who made the “Golden Slam” in 1988 (titles from the open championships of Australia, France, USA and “Wimbledon”, as well as from the Olympics in Seoul in 1988), live in Las Vegas and develop the most different business. Close to the star couple is the home of Steffi’s mother and brother.

Even before their children were born, Agassi and Graf had announced that they would not force them to play tennis.

Grigor Dimitrov PHOTO: Instagram/grigordimitrov

Before Jazz erupted on social media over Dimitrov’s title, so did Serena Williams. The younger of the American sisters, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, called Grigor my older brother. The two probably had a relationship when our tennis player was training at Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy near Paris. The scandal followed because of Dimitov’s decision to go with Maria Sharapova. Serena then declared him a man with a heart of stone. After that, however, the two mended their relationship and are very good friends.

With greetings to Grigor, former #1 Kim Clijsters and alpine skiing superstar Lindsay Vonn also “reported”.