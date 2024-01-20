Grindeanu threatens to dismiss the management of the Port of Constanța if he is given “the slightest proof” that trucks from Ukraine have priority

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, states that he has no information according to which trucks transiting Romania, coming loaded from Ukraine, would have priority when unloading goods in the Port of Constanta.

He says that if he is given “the slightest proof” that things are happening this way, the entire management of Port Constanța will be changed.

Interpellated on Friday evening, in a televised show, by a representative of the farmers who asked him if he was aware of the fact that in the Port of Constanţa Romanian TIRs have to wait for days in a row, while trucks from Ukraine would have priority, the minister transports answered that, from the information he has, this is not true, stressing that if evidence is brought to him that this is what is happening, the entire management of the Port of Constanța will be changed.

“This is an untrue thing. I would ask you to give me evidence and at that moment the entire management of Constanța Port changes.

I don’t work on stories, I want the smallest proof. Please bring the smallest proof that a truck from Ukraine does not stop at all and a truck from Romania does, the smallest proof that this happens and the entire management of the Port of Constanţa is changed!”, said Sorin Grindeanu, on Antena 3 .

He emphasized that, from the information he has, “there is no differentiation at this moment” between the trucks coming from Ukraine and those from Romania and other states.

