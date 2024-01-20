GroenLinks is concerned about the growing number of smart doorbells in the city

#GroenLinks #concerned #growing #number #smart #doorbells #city

The Amsterdam faction of GroenLinks is concerned about the increasing number of doorbells with a camera, a so-called ‘smart doorbell’. According to the party, the consequences of doorbells for the privacy of Amsterdam residents and mutual cohesion in the city have been underexposed. GroenLinks wonders whether rules can be introduced.

Such a smart doorbell combines a regular doorbell with a security camera. Residents can then see remotely who is at the door, which can be very useful in some situations. For example, the police often ask residents of an incident to share the images to help with the investigation.

But according to GroenLinks, that is precisely the problem: the cameras largely do not film their own grounds, but the public space. In smaller streets you can even see across the street and that is an invasion of privacy. A study by the municipality also shows that more and more Amsterdam residents find doorbells ‘uncomfortable’. “While the smart doorbell can contribute to a sense of security for owners, for another group it has an unwelcome effect because they are filmed at all times.”

Ask for rules

The party is concerned that the privacy of Amsterdam residents is being violated and that the discomfort of the presence of such a doorbell could cause hardening among local residents. GroenLinks therefore asks the council whether they have the same concerns and whether there is a possibility to draw up rules for the use of doorbells.

In addition, GroenLinks would like to see city discussions organized at neighborhood level in which discussions can be started about what a doorbell does for local residents.

Also Read:  Part of Luanda deprived of energy this Monday -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Gradual taxation was introduced”
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
Posted on
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
Posted on
false promises of a hangover cure
false promises of a hangover cure
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Is it possible to imagine a scenario where Germany drifts into the war in Ukraine?
Index – Abroad – Is it possible to imagine a scenario where Germany drifts into the war in Ukraine?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News