GroenLinks is concerned about the growing number of smart doorbells in the city

#GroenLinks #concerned #growing #number #smart #doorbells #city

The Amsterdam faction of GroenLinks is concerned about the increasing number of doorbells with a camera, a so-called ‘smart doorbell’. According to the party, the consequences of doorbells for the privacy of Amsterdam residents and mutual cohesion in the city have been underexposed. GroenLinks wonders whether rules can be introduced.

Such a smart doorbell combines a regular doorbell with a security camera. Residents can then see remotely who is at the door, which can be very useful in some situations. For example, the police often ask residents of an incident to share the images to help with the investigation.

But according to GroenLinks, that is precisely the problem: the cameras largely do not film their own grounds, but the public space. In smaller streets you can even see across the street and that is an invasion of privacy. A study by the municipality also shows that more and more Amsterdam residents find doorbells ‘uncomfortable’. “While the smart doorbell can contribute to a sense of security for owners, for another group it has an unwelcome effect because they are filmed at all times.”

Ask for rules

The party is concerned that the privacy of Amsterdam residents is being violated and that the discomfort of the presence of such a doorbell could cause hardening among local residents. GroenLinks therefore asks the council whether they have the same concerns and whether there is a possibility to draw up rules for the use of doorbells.

In addition, GroenLinks would like to see city discussions organized at neighborhood level in which discussions can be started about what a doorbell does for local residents.