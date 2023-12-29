Groundforce in time trial to complete sale before March

The Government’s approval of the sale of Groundforce to Menzies Aviation seemed to have sealed the entire process. But there are obstacles ahead and a deadline: the ANAC license competition, in March.

Groundforce is in a race against the clock to complete the acquisition process by Menzies by March. Reason? It is in that month that ANAC, the civil aviation regulator, opens competitions for operating licenses in the sector and the aviation company handling, who has gone through a difficult insolvency process, needs to have the purchase and other associated issues resolved to access the procedure.

O handling Cargo and baggage handling at airports is a regulated activity and the company needs type 3, 4 and 5 licenses to do so. Groundforce’s current licenses expire in April 2025, so “it is critical” to access ANAC’s March competitions, a source familiar with the process tells Jornal Económico (JE).

An official source from Groundforce emphasizes that “the company has done all its homework and that all procedures are proceeding normally”, meaning it is “confident” that the process will come to a successful conclusion.

