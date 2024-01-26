Group of creditors tries to stop Coupang’s purchase of Farfetch – Observer

#Group #creditors #stop #Coupangs #purchase #Farfetch #Observer

A group of Farfetch creditors, presented as Ad Hoc Group and which say they represent more than 50% of the company’s obligations maturing in 2027, want to try to stop the Korean acquisition of Coupang announced on December 18. In a statement made this Friday, in which the creditors are not identified, it is said that, as a first step, default is declared (default) of obligations “so that they must be paid immediately”.

It is explained that the non-compliance results from the suspension of trading and withdrawal of Farfetch shares from the New York Stock Exchange, due to the purchase proposal presented by Coupang. In December, the luxury e-commerce company warned that the company’s investors — which include several workers whose bonuses were paid in shares — will not be able to recover the amounts invested.

The group is said to have appointed Pallas Partners for legal advice and investment bank Ducera Partners to “urgently assess options to protect their interests in the face of the value destruction they believe will be caused by the proceeding of the sale to Coupang”, it is possible to read.

The group of creditors says it has “serious concerns” about how Farfetch went from having liquidity of “more than $800 million in August 2023 to being sold in distress four months later”. It is also recalled that, in a consensus among analysts, “it was estimated that the value of Farfetch exceeded 3 billion dollars”. The sale to Coupang provides for a loan of 500 million dollars and also the transfer of all assets of José Neves’ company, including the New Guards Group and Stadium Goods, into the hands of the South Korean company.

Given this scenario, the group of creditors says it is “seriously concerned about the rapid and inexplicable deterioration of Farfetch’s financial position between August and December 2023”.

With the agreement signed between Farfetch and Coupang, creditors consider that there is a “risk of making it unfeasible for any other offer to emerge with a proposal” that could bring more value.

In the same statement, the group argues that “there appears to have been no transparency or governance in this process, which allegedly left many Farfetch luxury retail partners uncomfortable and considering breaking ties.”

“The group believes this lawsuit sets an incredibly dangerous precedent,” says a group spokesperson. “Allowing this transaction to be completed fails to maximize the value of the company’s assets, at a time when at least three other credible parties have been reported to be interested in all parts of the deal,” the statement said. The group “says it is urgently considering the next steps”.

At the beginning of January, Bom Kim, CEO of Farfetch, sent an email to employees expressing confidence that the purchase could be completed by the end of this month. The Observer contacted Farfetch to try to get a reaction to the group’s statement, without success until the publication of this article.