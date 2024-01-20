Group vaccinations for children in South Holland South

#Group #vaccinations #children #South #Holland #South

REGION – From February 6 to May 22, Jong JGZ will vaccinate children and young people against DTP-MMR, HPV and MenACWY in the South Holland South region. Children who have previously missed a vaccination will also be given the opportunity to catch up on their vaccination.

Eligible children will soon receive an invitation from the RIVM by post: Children born in 2015 (DTP and MMR), Children born in 2014. Reminder for children born between 2005-2013 (HPV), Young people born in 2010 (MenACWY). meningococcal).

Vaccination locations
We will be vaccinating throughout our work area again this spring. For example, we can be found in the Deetos sports hall in Dordrecht, the canteen of the SHO football club in OudBeijerland and the Ridderhal in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht. Would you like to take a look at one of the vaccination days? Please contact our communications advisor for precise times, dates and locations and to make an appointment.

Vaccination is important
Most parents in the Netherlands (between 92 and 99 percent) choose to have their child vaccinated. They mainly see the benefits of vaccinations. Vaccinations are really effective in reducing illnesses, serious complications, hospital admissions and deaths from infectious diseases. Research(external link) shows that vaccinations between 1953 and 1992 prevented an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 deaths in the Netherlands. Our group vaccination coordinator Monique Lodder knows a lot about this and explains it. Would you like to speak to her for a short quote? Please first contact our communications advisor. A lot of information can also be found on the RIVM website.

Also Read:  JS. 100

Knowing more? Group vaccinations Young JGZ, see www.jongjgz.nl/vaccinaties. National vaccination programme, see www.rijksvaccinatieprogramma.nl.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Karik in Kochi stole Modi’s heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit
Karik in Kochi stole Modi’s heart; In the morning, the police, after securing duty, went to Delhi as a group Narendra Modi | Tender Coconut | malayalam news | Manorama News | News In Malayalam | Malayala Manorama Online News | Malayalam Manorama | Malayalam news | Manorama News Manorama Online | PM Narendra Modi Kerala visit
Posted on
Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays
Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays
Posted on
YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts
YB, FCZ, FCB: This is something to talk about when the Super League restarts
Posted on
“The next vaccine will not arise from chance, but from policies that change the productive system”
“The next vaccine will not arise from chance, but from policies that change the productive system”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News