Group vaccinations for children in South Holland South

REGION – From February 6 to May 22, Jong JGZ will vaccinate children and young people against DTP-MMR, HPV and MenACWY in the South Holland South region. Children who have previously missed a vaccination will also be given the opportunity to catch up on their vaccination.

Eligible children will soon receive an invitation from the RIVM by post: Children born in 2015 (DTP and MMR), Children born in 2014. Reminder for children born between 2005-2013 (HPV), Young people born in 2010 (MenACWY). meningococcal).

Vaccination locations

We will be vaccinating throughout our work area again this spring. For example, we can be found in the Deetos sports hall in Dordrecht, the canteen of the SHO football club in OudBeijerland and the Ridderhal in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht. Would you like to take a look at one of the vaccination days? Please contact our communications advisor for precise times, dates and locations and to make an appointment.

Vaccination is important

Most parents in the Netherlands (between 92 and 99 percent) choose to have their child vaccinated. They mainly see the benefits of vaccinations. Vaccinations are really effective in reducing illnesses, serious complications, hospital admissions and deaths from infectious diseases. Research(external link) shows that vaccinations between 1953 and 1992 prevented an estimated 6,000 to 12,000 deaths in the Netherlands. Our group vaccination coordinator Monique Lodder knows a lot about this and explains it. Would you like to speak to her for a short quote? Please first contact our communications advisor. A lot of information can also be found on the RIVM website.

Knowing more? Group vaccinations Young JGZ, see www.jongjgz.nl/vaccinaties. National vaccination programme, see www.rijksvaccinatieprogramma.nl.