Growth hormones as medication – NetDoktor.de

Interactions

Interactions are possible if you use somatropin together with other medications.

Other hormones can influence the growth hormone effect of somatropin. This includes:

Schilddrüsenhormone (Levothyroxin, Triiodthyronin)

Cortisone (eg Prednisolone)

Gonadotropins (e.g. luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone)

Sex hormones (estrogens, androgens such as testosterone)

Anabolika (zB Testosterone)

In women taking estrogens, a higher dose of somatropin may be required to achieve the treatment goal.

Somatropin increases cytochrome P450 (CYP) enzyme activity. This can alter the effects of drugs that are metabolized by CYP. These include, for example, sex hormones, ciclosporin (immunosuppressant) and some anti-epilepsy drugs (anticonvulsants).

In patients with diabetes, it may be necessary to adjust the insulin dose or the dose of other diabetes medications (antidiabetics) due to somatropin.

Glucocorticosteroids (“cortisone”) inhibit the effects of somatropin in the body. If simultaneous use is necessary, the cortisone dose should be carefully adjusted.

Somatropin impairs the conversion of administered cortisone into the body’s own hormone cortisol. This can reveal (unmask) a previously undiagnosed secondary adrenal insufficiency. This is an under-function of the adrenal glands, which occurs because regulation via the pituitary gland has failed.

Treatment with somatropin can increase blood levels of phosphate, alkaline phosphatase and IGF-1 (insulin like growth factor I). This must be taken into account, for example, in people with kidney-related bone disease (renal osteopathy).