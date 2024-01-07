Grunberg: “It could have been much worse. Baudet could also have won 37 seats.”

#Grunberg #worse #Baudet #won #seats

A short essay about the power of the left, Geert Wilders and the FVD movement.

NPO viewers were startled this morning by a remarkable statement by writer Arnon Grunberg in the Sunday talk program Buitenhof. ‘Instead of Wilders,’ says the Amsterdam-New York writer, ‘Baudet could also have won 37 seats. Then it would have been much worse.’ In typical NPO style, no further questions were asked. It remained unclear exactly why Wilders’ win is such a ‘catastrophe’. Nor was the author of Blue Mondays and The Jewish Messiah asked why a comparable FVD win would have been ‘much worse’. Why exactly is the left panicking now? And where exactly lies the danger of FVD – the younger, but feistier brother of the PVV? Time for a short reflection.

As is known, there are various similarities between the PVV and FVD. We both want to stop immigration, we don’t believe in the climate story and we love fossil fuels. We also want to leave the European Union and stop the hopeless euro currency that evaporates our pensions and causes endless inflation that makes life unaffordable. Wilders and I are friendly with each other. And when Martin Bosma was elected Speaker of the House, Gideon, Freek and I cheered just as loudly as Gidi Markuszower and Alexander Kops.

Yet there are fundamental differences between our parties: at least two. One takes place on an ideological level, the other on a social level.

ideology

Unlike the PVV, Forum for Democracy views the three policy areas mentioned – immigration, climate policy and the erosion of our sovereignty by the European Union – as symptoms rather than as isolated phenomena. In our view, these are symptoms of a larger agenda – a broader, globalist movement that is indeed also aimed at permanent repopulation (through mass migration), as well as at gaining total control over all human activity and the entire economy (by reducing CO2 emissions). problematizing) and also on the erosion of state sovereignty (which renders democracy inoperative and allows policies to be implemented against the will of the population). However, this diabolical agenda does not only manifest itself through these three policy areas.

It also manifests itself in the war against Russia (the only European country that refuses to participate in immigration, climate plans and the abolition of sovereignty); it also manifests itself in unconditional support for Israel (which paves the way for endless regime change operations in the Middle East); and also in the absurd corona rules, the vaccine requirement, the lockdowns and the call for more and more rules regarding ‘healthy’ living.

This broader movement can be summarized in terms such as the ‘Great Reset’, the ‘Agenda2030’ and ‘Build Back Better’. In the 17 ‘sustainable development goals’. In ‘public-private partnerships’.

The World Economic Forum in Davos, the ominous Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill Gates Foundation promote it.

And the agenda this broader movement wants to push is much broader – and goes much further – than just immigration, climate policy and loss of sovereignty.

The agenda concerns a complete overthrow of European culture as such. Subjecting the free individual to totalitarian control. And creating a divide-and-conquer policy that has us continuously fighting each other instead of the towering powers that orchestrate our artificial divisions.

The secret services also play a role in this (hence the need to question the moon landing and 9/11). The arts also contribute (which is why we must continue to talk about atonal music, abstract art and modern architecture).

In short, we are dealing with a project that encompasses all sectors of society – and which can only be understood and combated as such. As a political party, Forum for Democracy has a much more comprehensive, a much more complete picture of the opponent and the ideology we are dealing with. Simply combating three symptoms is not enough: we must gain insight into the disease as such.

Social movement

And that immediately leads to the second fundamental difference. Because where the PVV is an exclusively parliamentary movement, without members, without meetings in the country, without discussion and debate, Forum for Democracy tries to be the broadest possible social movement. We believe that the crisis we are currently in ultimately has its origins in a mindset that has eaten into the capillaries of our society. Universities, journalism, civil servants, science – yes, even the boardrooms of major companies: everywhere you will find people who jointly put pressure on politicians to continue with the current policy. Because they believe in it. Because they are supporters of the Great Reset, population change, the Agenda 2030 and the sustainability goals. Also the publishers, the bookstores, the judiciary, the prices, the tenders, the quotas for LGBTQ, the people behind big tech, big finance and big pharma: all of that must also be fought against. We must also resist that. As the presidency of Donald Trump has shown: no real change will result from politics alone.

That is why we have our ForumApp with thousands of companies, services, entrepreneurs, plasterers, plumbers, tax advisors, internships, vacancies, offers and holiday homes. That is why we have our school, our scientific office, our international network. All, to ultimately form an entire generation that can either replace the current elites, or form a new, parallel society so that we no longer have to worry about those miserable people.

“It could have been much worse. Baudet could also have won 37 seats.”

-Arnon Grunberg

Back to Arnon Grunberg

I think Grunberg understands that. I think he sees that the power of the current elites is much better entrenched than you might think at first glance. And that he realizes that true power has relatively little to fear from a single election victory ‘on the right’. Voter favor comes and goes, policy can be slowed down in the short term – but as long as the train continues to rage, there is actually little to worry about for the powers that be.

Things become fundamentally different when an actual social power bloc is formed. When people start trading with each other, when they start organizing their own food supply, their own schools, creating their own socio-economic network. That is why the AIVD also identified the ‘parallel society’ as the greatest threat to the current order. That is why Boris Johnson, Georgia Meloni or the aforementioned Trump, once in power, could not actually change anything.

And that is why we continue our construction work tirelessly. Grunberg was completely right: the disaster for him and his people would have been much greater if FVD, rather than the PVV, had won the elections. He also implied that it could have happened just like that. We agree with that as well. It could have happened just like that, and it can still happen! In fact, that’s what we’re going for! So: have a wonderful 2024, everyone! And support our movement! Become a member of HonestEten, support AmsterdamBooks, join the ForumApp and come to our events.

We’re all looking forward to it!