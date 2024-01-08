GS cuts EDPR recommendation with warning on asset rotation

#cuts #EDPR #recommendation #warning #asset #rotation

Goldman Sachs (GS) cut EDP Renováveis’ recommendation to ‘neutral’, but maintained the 12-month target price at 19.50 euros, a potential appreciation of over 10% compared to the previous close.

“We see more appreciation elsewhere and therefore cut the stock to ‘neutral’ (from ‘buy’)”, write analysts at the North American bank.

The GS argues that interest rate peaks may have already been reached and that a high interest rate scenario favors “long-lasting, capital-intensive assets, especially those that experience lasting growth (electrification) such as renewables”.

Revenues are expected to recover in 2024, analysts predict. “Before asset rotation gains, we estimate 25% growth in EBITDA, more than doubling net profit, thanks to resilient energy prices (…) and capacity additions”, it can be read.

But analysts also warn about the asset rotation strategy, considering that it limits the company’s profitability. “Between 2024-2026, we expect an ROIC (return on invested capital) of around 7% before asset rotation gains. In our opinion, this level of profitability below peers reflects the asset rotation strategy – with divestment in older projects where profits have benefited from an inflation update to add new assets that deliver limited net profit – and poor profitability in certain regions. We believe that a less prominent use of asset rotation, renegotiation of PPA contracts and battery startup will eventually (strongly) improve profitability,” according to the note.

At the same time, the bank announced an upward revision of the EDP group’s target price by 10 cents to 5.40 euros.

Contributing to this upward revision is the “greater contribution” of hydro energy in the Iberian Peninsula, with greater volumes and higher prices, and also a reduction in net debt.

The GS identifies several risks to EDP’s operation: delays in the US development program, the IRA; lower-than-expected new capacity addition; depreciation of the dollar and the real; lower than expected energy prices; higher sovereign interest rates would increase the discount rate, which is “negative in a capital-intensive industry”.

EDP’s share is falling 0.77% to 4.50 euros this Monday on the Lisbon stock exchange, with EDP Renováveis ​​losing 3.22% to 17.11 euros.