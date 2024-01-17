GSC postpones Stalker 2 again, shares ‘final’ release date – Gaming – News

#GSC #postpones #Stalker #shares #final #release #date #Gaming #News

Ukrainian developer GSC has postponed Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl again. The game was scheduled for this quarter, but will now be released on September 5. The studio says it needs more time to complete the game.

GSC says on social media that it has decided to delay Stalker 2 after feedback from fans who got to try out the game last year. The studio said it received a lot of positive feedback, but also concluded that the game needs more time on a technical level. GSC says it was “committed” to releasing the game in the first quarter, but says the game is currently not meeting expectations due to technical imperfections. The game is therefore postponed to September 5. The company calls the new date ‘final’.

The release of Stalker 2 has been postponed several times since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The developer was based in Kiev at the time. Shortly after the invasion, the studio said it had to temporarily suspend work on Stalker 2 due to the war. GSC is said to have been partly transferred to the Czech Republic shortly after the invasion to continue working on the game.

Stalker 2 was announced years ago and was initially scheduled for late 2022. The game will be released for the Xbox Series X and S and the PC.