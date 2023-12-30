GTA 5 is heading to the Nintendo Switch. When will we see the release? – SMARTmania.cz

  • GTA 5 is also set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch next year, according to a credible source from the X Network
  • So far, the latest installment of Grand Theft Auto is to be released as a port on the new console from Nintendo

Although in December, the studio Rockstar Games spectacularly presented its new venture Grand Theft Auto 6 with the expected trailer, the previous part of GTA 5 from 2013 is apparently not officially dead yet. Not only is it making a ton of money thanks to its ever-popular online mode, but it looks like we’ll be seeing a port of it for the aging Nintendo Switch console in 2024.

A leak hunter appearing on the X Network as @Budzcario came up with the information. He published part of the HTML code, which is supposed to indicate that GTA 5 will get some more care from the developers from Rockstar Games, because it will be headed for the Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted that the information comes not long after Rockstar Games officially announced that the definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and the first part of Red Dead Redemption will land on the current generation of Nintendo consoles. According to many, it is so logical that GTA 5 will also arrive on Switch, which was originally released on the same generation of consoles as the western Red Dead Redemption.

If the speculation is confirmed, it will be another fascinating proof of how much the developers value the popularity of the GTA 5 title. The game was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles, then received an improved version for PS4 and Xbox One. A PC version finally followed half a year later. And in March 2022, a port for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles arrived. One game, three generations of consoles.

What about GTA 6?

However, @Budzcario doesn’t end with speculation here, what’s more, he’s pedaling properly. The tipster predicts that GTA 5 will also be released on the 2nd generation Nintendo Switch, which is expected to be released at the end of next year.

Since the new Switch is supposed to be a significantly more powerful machine than the first generation, according to him, the availability of the western action Red Dead Redemption 2 and finally GTA 6 can also be expected on this platform in the future, although at a distance from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. However, GTA 6, planned for 2025, will therefore no longer arrive on the 1st generation Nintendo Switch console.

