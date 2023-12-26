GTA 5 source code released by hackers

#GTA #source #code #released #hackers

On a Telegram channel about GTA leaks, channel operator “Phil” posted links to alleged source code for GTA 5, Bleepingcomputer reported. Almost exactly a year after the hack by Lapsus$, in which, among other things, data on GTA 6 and Bully was stolen, another game has been directly affected.

The security research group Vx-underground spoke to the hacker on Discord. The data is said to have been published earlier than originally planned, also to forestall fraudsters who are active in the modding scene and claim to offer the real source code. According to initial analysts, the code that has now been published actually belongs to GTA 5.

Rockstar Games claims to have spent $5 million in cleanup expenses in the wake of the GTA 6 hack. In addition, there would be thousands of working hours that were not taken into account. This apparently did little harm to the success of the official trailer.

Hackers have already been convicted

Two members of the hacker group Lapsus$ who were involved in the hack have now been convicted. One of you is only 17 years old and now has to complete an 18-month rehabilitation program for young people. 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj from Oxford has to be hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital for an indefinite period of time. He is severely autistic and, according to the court expert, is not fit to stand trial.

For Rockstar Games, the GTA 5 source code could mean further work for the developers. Because GTA Online in particular is notorious for cheaters, even without available source code, who are referred to as modders there. The problem is likely to increase again with direct code access.