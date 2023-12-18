GTA 6 release date leaked by cleaner with evidence

#GTA #release #date #leaked #cleaner #evidence

(Image: Rockstar)

Even after the big reveal of GTA 6, there is no end to the leaks. This time there is a remarkably credible cleaner who came up with brand new information. And the release date of the new Grand Theft Auto.

December 5 was the day. After more than a decade of speculation, rumors and large-scale leaks Rockstar Games finally unveiled the successor to GTA 5. The title? Just GTA 6, of course.

GTA 6 trailer doesn’t mark the end of leaks

Painfully enough, Rockstar had to make the reveal video live earlier because a blurred version had already been leaked on Twitter, an echo of the ninety videos that leaked last year. Now that we have been extensively introduced to a beautiful-looking Vice City and the protagonists of GTA VI, the leaks have all but come to an end.

Vice City in GTA 6 (Image: Rockstar)

In fact, the next supposed big one leak is just around the corner again. At the end of the first trailer, Rockstar only revealed that GTA 6 will be released sometime in 2025. But yes, January or November makes quite a difference.

Release date with proof

Grab a fresh grain of salt, because an alleged cleaner from Rockstar’s London office claims to have seen when the game will be released; September 2025. Of course we have heard that before. An uncle/partner/neighbor/ex who supposedly works at Rockstar, a piece of information that everyone can guess at and then get a lot of attention on the internet.

Yet the case of this alleged cleaner is different. In fact, administrators of the GTA VI subreddit are reporting that the anonymous commenter has sent them a bunch of sensitive information that would indeed prove his job and access to the aforementioned details. “It checks out”concludes a mod, who is normally extremely sceptical.

What also (doesn’t) help is that the cleaner has since deleted his Reddit post, after several commenters warned him that Rockstar could easily catch him based on the information he shared. This only makes it seem more likely that it was not a prankster.

Patience, guesswork and potential procrastination

Anyway, so what? Fake or real, true or fictional; it remains a matter of waiting for a long time. In any case, we will hear in time when GTA 6 will be released, probably sometime in the summer of 2024.

Yes, we would also like to hear that the new Grand Theft Auto will be released in early 2025, but it remains a matter of having to be patient for an excruciatingly long time. Moreover, GTA 5, for example, was ultimately postponed, so even if Mr. Cleaner turns out to be right, it does not automatically mean that we will actually race through Vice City in September 2025.

No matter how credible, for the time being we remain dependent on the information that Rockstar gives us piecemeal through official channels. On to 2024, a year that will undoubtedly be full of speculation again, leaks and rumors. In the meantime, check out the impressive work of these fans, who have already brought the graphics from GTA 6 to GTA 5.

