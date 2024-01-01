GTA 6 reveal trailer very coolly recreated in GTA V

#GTA #reveal #trailer #coolly #recreated #GTA

At the beginning of this month, Rockstar Games released the reveal trailer for GTA 6, a game that fans have been waiting for more than 10 years.

Within 24 hours, the trailer became the most viewed game trailer ever in the history of video games on YouTube. The hype is enormous, but we still have to be patient for a while, as the release is not until 2025. There is therefore a chance that we will have to wait many months, perhaps even a year, for the second trailer of GTA 6.

We can, however, watch the reveal trailer of GTA 6 again, but completely made in GTA V. YouTuber RavenwestR1 has recreated all scenes from the GTA 6 trailer, but in the existing game GTA V. He has tackled certain parts very creatively. The difference in graphics between GTA 6 and GTA V can also be clearly seen in the fan made trailer below.

GTA 6 is set in a modern Vice City. The game features a beautiful open world with a lot of attention to small details. GTA 6 contains two main characters instead of three as in GTA V. The male protagonist is called Jason and the female is called Lucia. The two appear to be in a romantic relationship and carry out heists together in Vice City. In certain images, Lucia wears a knee band with which criminals are monitored by the police.

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch in the year 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

