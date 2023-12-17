GTA 7 is a must for fans now

#GTA #fans

By: Noah Forouzan

Fans couldn’t resist and are now having some fun with GTA 7. But what could a potential GTA 6 successor look like?

Hamburg – Rockstar Games recently released a trailer for the upcoming blockbuster GTA 6. Fans will have to wait a while longer, because the hotly anticipated title will not be released until 2025 at the earliest. Reason enough to talk about GTA 7 now, right? Fans talk, discuss and make a lot of jokes about the successor to GTA 6. We’ll show you what the fun can look like and what the fans have to say here in the article.

GTA 6 already too old? This is what GTA 7 could look like

This is what GTA 7 could look like according to a fan: The user posted in a Reddit forum BlunanNation a very abstract idea from GTA 7. Well, idea is saying too much, you should think of it more as a meme. You can get a glimpse of the artwork here, so hold on tight:

Whether a gray box can promise a possible leak about a GTA 6 successor is more than just worrying, but it definitely makes for a laugh. But what do fans say about this idea? A Rockstar insider has revealed how difficult it is to work on the PC port for GTA 6.

This is how the fans react: Here, too, Reddit users understand the fun relatively quickly and take it humorously. One even makes a reference to the Florida Joker, who wants 2 million from Rockstar. Others are spinning some wild theories about GTA 7. Here are the top comments from the forum:

“The graphics look crappy” – vincek95

“I have the same colors on a poster in my bedroom…Rockstar, we need to talk.” – Thee_Snutz

“This is a treasure trove of information. Someone with a keen eye will figure out where the story takes place, how many protagonists there are, the names of all the strippers, the goal of the 47th story mission. They’ve already drawn half of the map.” – rock-my-socks

“We’ll get GTA 7 before GTA 6.” – forky1899

“So this time they went for a darker tone… unlike GTA V, which was more of a parody.” – Amazing-Garage9892

GTA 7 probably a long way off – How realistic is a GTA 6 successor?

How realistic is GTA 7? It is clear that GTA 7 will appear at some point, because the immense success of the series is Rockstar Games’ biggest drawcard. At this point, a concept or development for a potential sequel is extremely unlikely, as the multi-billion dollar company with GTA 6 is still in full swing. The entire focus is probably on the current project in order to enable a release in 2025. Therefore, a GTA 7 is most likely a long way off.

GTA 6 has become too tangible for fans – now GTA 7 has to come © Airborne71LLC/Rockstar Games (montage)

Nowadays, video games require more and more development time. In GTA 6 it is probably due, among other things, to the fact that the map is supposed to be twice as big as Los Santos in Part 5.