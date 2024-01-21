GTA by Hyundai and lots of winter sports

#GTA #Hyundai #lots #winter #sports

It was a fairly quiet week, but that never applies to the internet. There is always something to do and this week we saw a great recreation of the GTA trailer by the Hyundai rally team. But there is much more…

GTA VI door Hyundai

Hyundai’s rally drivers were very inspired by the GTA VI trailer going completely viral last month. It breaks records with 169 million views. Hyundai thought it would be cool to make a copycat of it. And it’s pretty cool.

Your mom!



We used to make plenty of ‘your mother’ jokes, but nowadays that’s different. In 2024 you just make a parody of your own mother. Levi is lord and master in this higher art form.

Nice skating



With the skating weather of late, one of the viral classics about winter in Amsterdam is going viral again. The skating man who, for reasons unknown to us, decides to skate half-naked. With all those 2000 bridges in Amsterdam, you will occasionally come across a hole. And yes, even if you’ve seen this five times, you’ll still watch it.

Your piste map



And now that we’re talking about winter sports: winter sports! De Speld will help you with a nice piste map. With explanation. You will find us on the blue slope!

If the dog weather continues…

Secretly we all want to get off the slopes like this dog. Delicious. And you also get a back massage if the track is well prepared.

Have a GREAT birthday



Action went viral this week with its collection of birthday cards with sound. They are quite bangers that you wouldn’t necessarily expect in an old-fashioned birthday card. Where is that party!?

Serious?



Ryan Gosling has won an award for I’m Just Ken, a song from the Barbie movie. His reaction when he hears he wins has been going viral all week because it applies to so many different situations.

Toilet paper at the Plus



Plus toilet paper was in the news this week. It had a promotion that made it only cost 1 euro and a lot of people came to see it. So much, that it had to end the action early because it was getting a bit too crazy. A Plus decided to take it for a walk.

