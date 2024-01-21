GTA Online bonuses this week with Salvage Yard and Collection Time

#GTA #Online #bonuses #week #Salvage #Yard #Collection #Time

Do you own a Salvage Yard in GTA Online? Then it pays to play the game in the coming days. You currently receive twice as much income through the company, provided of course you tow criminals’ vehicles away.

Playing Collection Time can also be very lucrative, which currently yields double GTA$ and RP. All other details of the weekly update below:

This week in the showroom of Simeons Premium Deluxe Motorsport: The Albany Washington, Übermacht Zion, Benefactor Schafter, Maibatsu Sanchez and Declasse Premier

Displayed in the Luxury Autos showroom: The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible and Karin Asterope GZ

HSW Premium Test Ride: De Grotti Brioso R/A

Returning vehicles on the Test Track of the LS Car Meet: The Progen Tyrus, Grotti Stinger and Enus Stafford

To be won in the LS Car Meet: If you finish in the top 4 of the LS Car Meet Series three days in a row this week, you will receive the Vapid Peyote Gasser

Lucky Wheel Grand Prize: The Western Powersurge (Motorcycle)

In terms of discounts, it is somewhat limited this week, because a price reduction applies to only three vehicles.

Progen Tyrus (30% discount)

Enus Stafford (30% discount)

Grotti Stinger (30% discount)

