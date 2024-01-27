GTA Online: Double rewards for Drag Races, Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, Rhino Hunt and more

Racing is and remains an important part of Grand Theft Auto Online and that is why the weekly update now focuses on drag racing. This will earn you double GTA$ and RP when participating. The same applies to other activities involving vehicles. You can also score double GTA$ and RP with Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and the Rhino Hunt.

The update is not very extensive or special, but as always we have listed the most important details:

  • Vehicles in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom: The Pegassi Torero (classic sports car, 30% discount), Canis Kalahari (offroad), Karin Futo (sports car), Dinka Jester (sports car) and the Imponte Ruiner (muscle car)
  • Vehicles in the Luxury Autos showroom: The Vapid Aleutian (SUV) and the Declasse Impaler LX (muscle car)
  • Salvage Yard Robbery targets: The Bravado Buffalo EVX (muscle car), Lampadati Viseris (classic sports car) and the Pegassi Toros (SUV)
  • To Win: Finish in the top 5 of the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row to earn the Übermacht Zion Classic (Classic Sports Car)
  • Test drives: The Vapid Dominator ASP (muscle car, 30% discount), Karin Sultan RS Classic (sports car, 30% discount) and the Emperor Vectre (sports car)
  • Lucky Wheel vehicle: The Pfister Growler (sports car)

If you are considering a membership to the LS Car Meet, it is interesting to join now. You get a 50% discount on a membership and there is also currently a 50% discount on the LS Car Meet Takeover. Auto Shop Properties are also temporarily priced more favorably with a 30% discount. This also applies to the associated upgrades and modifications.

In terms of vehicle discounts, the following are now on sale (30% off):

  • Karin Calico GTF (sports car)
  • Annis Euros (sports car)
  • Vapid Dominator ASP (musclecar)
  • Karin Sultan RS Classic (sports car)
  • Pegassi Torero (klassieke sportwagen)

Finally, you can go to the Gun Van for the following weapons. The discounts here are: 30% on the Railgun and 40% on the Assault SMG. The latter discount is only for GTA+ members.

  • Knuckle Dusters
  • Stun Gun
  • Railgun
  • Unholy Hellbringer
  • SMG
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Assault SMG
  • Grenades
  • Molotov
  • Armor

