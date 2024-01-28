GTA Online is reaching its limits – a feature is being removed on PlayStation and Xbox – a feature is being removed on Last Gen

    • As of: January 28, 2024, 9:00 a.m

    By: Oskar Jaume

    The Rockstar Editor, introduced in 2015, will be removed from GTA Online on last gen consoles. There is a very simple reason for this.

    Hamburg – Rockstar Games announced in its last blog post that they will be removing the Rockstar Editor from GTA Online for the last gen consoles. This change is intended to ensure that GTA Online will still be playable on consoles in the future. The update officially heralds the end of GTA Online on the PS4 and Xbox One.

    GTA Online: Rockstar Games removes Rockstar Editor

    Why is Rockstar Editor being removed? For technical reasons the editor is removed. The last gen consoles, i.e. PS4 and Xbox One, are simply no longer powerful enough. Rockstar Games wrote on their blog that they have reached the limit of what is possible on the consoles. Accordingly, it’s no wonder that GTA 6 will not be released for the last gen consoles: GTA 6: On which consoles will the game be released? These platforms should be.

    This update will help ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them up to date with GTA Online additions for as long as possible.

    The editor would cause stability problems in the future and to avoid these, it would have to be removed now. This update also suggests that GTA Online will be completely removed on the last gen consoles at some point, probably with the GTA 6 release.

    GTA Online is reaching its limits – This feature will be removed on Last Gen © Rockstar Games

    GTA Online: Rockstar Games removes Rockstar Editor

    When will Rockstar Editor be removed? The update goes live on February 20, 2024. PS5, Xbox Series X and PC players are not affected by this. So if you still have some clips on your old console and don’t want to lose them, you must have exported them by February 20, 2024. All videos and recordings that have not been exported before the update will be lost with the Rockstar Editor. What may also be lost with GTA 6 is the iconic tile design: GTA 6: Rockstar breaks sacred tradition – fear about tile design.

