GTA The Trilogy Netflix Review: Buy, budget or scrap?

More than a year ago, GTA: The Trilogy was released for consoles. As a player you could get started with the gems GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Three times pure single player action of high quality. Now, that quality, that was true when you talked about the past. But the remasters were a drama. So much so that we wondered if it had even been ‘remastered’ at all? Hadn’t an employee just quickly burned the old game to disc on a Friday evening? That drama is now also playable if you have a subscription to Netflix. Should you want that? Or does the Trilogy come into its own better here? Jasper and JJ discuss it in the GTA The Trilogy Netflix review.

GTA The Trilogy review: Gamen op Netflix

GTA: The Trilogy therefore has three games. This concerns the first three GTA games that were made in 3D. We’re talking about GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. The Definitive Edition uses a new engine. Namely the Unreal Engine 4. But let’s be honest, you could hardly tell from it. The easy-going port looked old-fashioned and faded. There were quite a few bugs and the gameplay felt archaic. Does that get better now that you can also play the game on your mobile phone?

The first major game on the US service

Netflix also has the ambition to compete with the big boys in the games field. The arrival of GTA Trilogy on the service is the biggest move in that direction to date. Anyone who has a Netflix subscription can now play the three games. On or via mobile phone. How does that work and is the result better on the mobile phone? Could this version really be the ‘definitive one’? You will get the answer to this question in this video.