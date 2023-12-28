GTA V source code reportedly leaked; eight single-player DLC entries found

Last year, a young ‘hacker’ released a huge number of files related to Grand Theft Auto VI and it was also reported that the source code of Grand Theft Auto V had been stolen. Although that has been behind us for more than a year, reports about that source code are now emerging again.

It would have been leaked in its entirety, including code from Grand Theft Auto VI and documents from Bully 2. The source code of Grand Theft Auto V has been circulating for some time, but in secret. It would have been shared online during Christmas, according to some new screenshots.

Apart from being very annoying for Rockstar Games, it is not too interesting for us regular gamers, if it were not for the fact that some mentions have been found of canceled downloadable content for Grand Theft Auto V. This concerns single-player content that was never released. , because GTA Online was too successful – which Rockstar already indicated at the time.

Nevertheless, the developer had eight single-player expansions in the works, although most of them are apparently more cosmetic content than real narrative content. What was found:

  • SP Assassination Pack
  • SP Manhunt Pack
  • SP Norman Pack
  • Agent Trevor
  • Relationship Pack
  • Enterprise Pack
  • Prologue DLC
  • LibertyV DLC

That latest expansion suggests we’d be heading back to Liberty City, and that’s been rumored in the past, so this goes some way to confirming that there were plans for this at some point. Unfortunately, this never came to fruition and the focus is now on Grand Theft Auto VI.

