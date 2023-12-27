Guardamar Polimnia rescues 76 immigrants south of El Hierro

Guardamar Polimnia rescues 76 immigrants south of El Hierro

12/27/2023 at 01:00 a.m.

El Hierro, Dec 26 (EFE).- (Image: Gelmert Finol) Around 300 immigrants, including at least 14 minors, arrived in the Canary Islands this Tuesday aboard six boats: four cayucos located south of Hierro and two boats pneumatics in Lanzarote, as sources from the emergency services have informed EFE. The first group to make landfall was made up of 48 people of Maghreb and sub-Saharan origin who disembarked around 11:20 a.m. on Los Charcos beach, in Costa Teguise (Lanzarote). Among them, there were three women and ten minors (one of them, a young woman). IMAGES OF 76 IMMIGRANTS RESCUED TODAY’S NIGHT, BY THE POLYMNIA GUARDAMAR BOAT, IN WATERS NEAR EL HIERRO.

