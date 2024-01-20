Guarding the board, the post office, newspaper editorial offices and the TV tower – Liepaja also remembers the time of the barricades / Article

#Guarding #board #post #office #newspaper #editorial #offices #tower #Liepaja #remembers #time #barricades #Article

Barricade events in Liepāja 33 years ago

The street in front of the Liepāja City Hall is covered with snow, but through the driving snow you can see the outlines of a reddish stone slab. Sandra Šēniņa, then the responsible secretary of the Liepāja branch of the Latvian People’s Front, now the head of the branch of the Liepāja museum “Liepāja in occupation regimes”, takes off her gloves and cleans a layer of snow and ice from the plaque.

“In honor of the participants of the barricades, such Ears with the inscription “1991” are here near the city council, in the square near the post office, where the newspaper’s editorial offices, the communications center are located, and near the television tower. Oh, how nice! I haven’t seen it in a long time,” Šeniņa said.

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

Sandra Šēniņa, responsible secretary of the Liepāja branch of the Latvian People’s Front, the current head of the branch of the Liepāja Museum “Liepāja under occupation”

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

Liepāja museum branch “Liepāja in occupation regimes”

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

Sandra Šēniņa, responsible secretary of the Liepāja branch of the Latvian People’s Front, the current head of the branch of the Liepāja Museum “Liepāja under occupation”

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

“Right here is Čakste Square, where our proud Latvian flag is now flying proudly. At that time, the Sudmal monument was still standing and the damned, I can’t name them otherwise, Interfrontists held their rally there. What a withdrawal from the USSR, here we protected our local government, so that they do not occupy our Liepāja City Council.”

Liepāj residents take down the Lenin monument. August 1991.

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

Liepāj residents take down the Lenin monument. August 1991.

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

Liepāj residents take down the Lenin monument. August 1991.

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

And the Liepāja city council was protected not only by the people of Liepāja, but also by people from the vicinity of Liepāja. A tractor had come from the countryside to take out the rural toilets, Šeniņa recalled:

“Heavy equipment arrived, friends of our district. There was one gold carrier, let’s speak in Latvian – a tanker with a full tank. I asked him, what would you have done if those Interfrontians had come upon the board? So what, would you drag it out and spit on it. Such a need there wasn’t. The barricades in Liepāja continued for a week, for us it was more conditional.”

Now it can be said that everything went relatively peacefully in Liepāja, but there were huge concerns, because Liepāja was an impressive base of the Soviet army.

“It’s terrible in general. We had our own newspaper “Liepāja vārdā” in the Latvian People’s Front. The 1990 “Liepāja vārdā”, which reported on the first clashes in November 1990 near the Lenin monument, which was the only place in Latvia where they guarded because they were afraid that the nation does not take off prematurely, it is written about 345 army units in Liepāja and the district,” said Šēniņa.

“(..) 345 (!) military units are currently deployed in Liepāja and the Liepaja district: in the Winter Port of Liepaja – 126 (cruisers, submarines, warships, helicopters); in the Military Port – 124; in Tosmare – 44; in the Southern Suburbs – 3; Military Communications school in Krūmu Street – 1; near Liepāja Airport – 5; in the city center – 11; in Barta 3; in Paplak – 3; in Pāvilost – 3; in Vaiņode – 10; in Medze – 2; in Nice – 1; in Bernātos – 1; in Priekule – 1; in Jūrmalciem – 1; Pape – 1; Rucava – 1; Grobina – 1; Ziemupe – 1; Labrag – 1.”

Submarines of the Soviet Army

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

Submarines of the Soviet Army

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

Submarines of the Soviet Army

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

Submarines of the Soviet Army

Photo: Archive of Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja under occupation regimes”.

There were cruisers, submarines, warships and helicopters in Liepāja Winter Port. There were 11 military units in the city center alone. It was impossible to walk freely along the canal, as it is now, Šeniņa recalled:

“If I imagine that I’m standing on the tram bridge – I could go down to the canal, but there was a fence and a fence in front, I couldn’t go there. I hadn’t been there myself, but as my colleagues told me, the first pass was in front of the “Big Amber”. ordinary mortals could not go there.”

Several buses from Liepāja went to the barricades in Riga every day.

The people of Liepaja tried to help as much as they could. Donated money, brought fur coats, knitted gloves and socks, food and cigarette coupons.

Participants of the barricades at the Liepāja board, from the left – Olafs Gūtmanis, chairman of the LTF Liepāja branch, pastor Raivo Bitenieks, pastor Iesalnieks, Liepāja theater actress Ilga Martinsone

Photo: G. Kopštals

Photo: G. Kopštals

Participants of the barricades in Liepāja's board. In the center – singer Austra Pumpure.

Photo: A.Gertsons

Photo: A.Gertsons

Participants of the barricades gather in front of Liepāja's board, the Interfront rally in Jānis Čakste square can be seen in the background.

Photo: A.Gertsons

Photo: A.Gertsons

Participants of the barricades in St. Paul's Baptist Church in Liepāja.

Photo: J. Lāditis

Photo: J. Lāditis

Participants of the barricades in front of the Post building, the editorial office of the newspapers "Kurzemes vaorst" and "Kursas laiks".

Photo: A.Gertsons

Photo: A.Gertsons

Participants of the barricades gather at the Liepāja board.

Photo: Author unknown

Photo: Author unknown

Barricade commemoration events in Liepāja as well

Marking the 33rd anniversary of the barricades, on Saturday afternoon in Liepāja there will be bonfires, tea and ceremonial speeches at the museum “Liepāja in the Occupation Regimes”, said Šēniņa.

Every year, he is most moved by the moment of taking the oath of the new national guardsmen, and it will be the same this time.

“In that whole atmosphere, the atmosphere, in the glare of the flames, they swore to their Latvia. It’s exactly the same as with the barricades. No one swore there, but they drove to the barricades, that was also an oath – I will defend you, Latvia!”

Sandra Šēniņa, responsible secretary of the Liepāja branch of the Latvian People's Front, the current head of the branch of the Liepāja Museum "Liepāja under occupation"

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

Photo: Inga Ozola / Latvian Radio

In order to remember these events, a photo exhibition “Liepājnieki at the barricades of January 1991” has been specially created for this event in the Liepāja Museum branch “Liepāja occupation regimes”.

