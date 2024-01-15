Guardiola with a cleavage at the glamorous FIFA The Best ceremony (video) – Football World – England

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has won the FIFA The Best award for the best coach in 2023.

The Spanish specialist quite deservedly won the prize after leading the “citizens” to a treble. Under his leadership, the English club triumphed in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Interestingly, this is Guardiola’s second treble in his coaching career, the first being with Barcelona. This is what one of the presenters of the glamorous ceremony – Thierry Henry – drew attention to.

The legendary footballer asked the manager who his better team was. Last year’s City or the composition of the Catalans in 2009, when he led them to the treble.

Pep struggled to respond and then took a serious dig at the stage, commenting with the obscene word “f**k”, which can be simply translated as “fuck”. The Spaniard’s reaction caused laughter at the ceremony in London, and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

