healthy Christmas dinner

Photo: Pexels / Personare

Who is following a diet, have any dietary restrictions or are simply looking to balance your menu, just hear about end of year parties to feel that concern about what to eat during the celebration. But we have prepared a guide for a healthy Christmas dinner.

After all, traditional supper dishes are quite varied, but also more fatty and caloric, which can interfere with the levels of some nutrients in the body and cause significant weight gain at this time of year.

However, this does not mean total or partial deprivation in relation to Christmas dinner. It is possible to fully enjoy this time of year, without neglecting your health. You can read more here about emotional nutrition.

To achieve this, substitutions — both of ingredients and entire dishes — are a viable and sometimes surprising option.

Guide to a healthy Christmas dinner

Next, Mônica Souza, graduated in Gastronomy, and nutritionist Flavia Morais give healthy tips for Christmas dinner.

For dinner:

Artisanal farofa instead of industrialized farofa: choose to make or choose an artisanal farofa, using ingredients such as walnuts, chestnuts, pistachios or almonds. These options are rich in unsaturated fats that help control cholesterol and offer a healthy touch to your dinner.

Choose lean meats instead of tender ones: Swap processed meats like tenderloin for leaner options like turkey, organic chicken or fish. Avoid consuming processed meats, as they often contain excess salt and chemical additives that are harmful to your health.

Choose white meats and soy: for the main dish of the dinner, prioritize white meats, roasted or boiled. Turkey is an excellent option, as long as it is the breast, without the skin. Additionally, you can consider dishes prepared with soy protein as a vegetarian alternative.

Avoid processed chester, turkey and tenderloins: Meats such as chester, turkey and tender are often seasoned with unhealthy substances. Opt for organic chicken, ham or loin, made with natural seasonings, or try cod as a tasty alternative.

Replace white rice with brown rice: Instead of white rice, choose brown rice, which is rich in fiber and nutrients. For a festive touch, add chopped and cooked carrots, dried fruits or nuts.

Prefer homemade straw potatoes and avoid fried foods: for straw potatoes, make them at home using coconut oil or lard. Avoid fried dishes, such as industrialized straw potatoes, which are high in sodium and fat.

Make a healthy farofa with vegetables or fruits: For farofa, try preparing it with vegetables or fruits, making it a healthier option. Avoid recipes with ham and bacon, which can make the dish very greasy.

To drink:

Replace soft drinks with natural juices: Avoid soft drinks and opt for natural juices, such as whole grape, blueberry or cranberry juice. These options keep the atmosphere festive and are rich in antioxidants that are beneficial to your health.

Try flavored water: serve water flavored with slices of citrus fruit, such as orange, lemon or strawberry, adding pieces of ginger or mint leaves. It is a healthy and refreshing alternative. You can make solarized water and give an energetic touch to supper.

Dessert:

Desserts in moderation: Christmas desserts are delicious, but high in calories. Choose roasted French toast, typical seasonal fruit salads or small slices of wholemeal panettone. You can also make a chocolate mousse by replacing the cream with avocado and the chocolate for cocoa and honey for a healthier option.

Avoid industrialized desserts: avoid industrialized desserts, as they often contain excess salt, sugar and fat, as well as chemical additives. Consume these desserts in moderation and prefer homemade or artisanal versions.

