Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

#Guide #Kumaranashan #Gurudeva #Darshans #Binoy #Viswam #LOCAL #THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kumaranashan was a social reformer who took the Guru’s revolutionary visions as a guide, CPI State Secretary Binoy Vishwam MP while inaugurating the commemoration meeting organized by Aashan Academy on the occasion of the death centenary of Mahakavi Kumaranashan. finished He was also a social reformer who reflected the revolutionary ideas of Sree Narayanaguru. Mr. Sahridyan Thambi presided over the function held at Sree Narayanaguru Vishwasamskara Bhavan, Kanakakunni. Dr. MR Thampan delivered the commemorative lecture. Asan Academy Secretary Poothamkot Harikumar, Sajeev Krishnan, Sreekumar Vicharabindu, V. Datta, BR Rajesh and OP Viswanathan spoke. Desabhimani Gopi inaugurated the Kaviyarang at 2 pm. MT Girijakumari presided.

Also Read:  Guardamar Polimnia rescues 76 immigrants south of El Hierro

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Houthis claim to be behind the shooting of a Greek cargo ship in the Red Sea
Houthis claim to be behind the shooting of a Greek cargo ship in the Red Sea
Posted on
Brussels approves alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape
Brussels approves alliance between BMW, Ford and Honda to create ChargeScape
Posted on
Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News
Paradox announces Prison Architect 2 with 3D graphics, release in March – Gaming – News
Posted on
Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News