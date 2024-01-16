Guide to Kumaranashan Gurudeva Darshans : Binoy Viswam – LOCAL – THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

#Guide #Kumaranashan #Gurudeva #Darshans #Binoy #Viswam #LOCAL #THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kumaranashan was a social reformer who took the Guru’s revolutionary visions as a guide, CPI State Secretary Binoy Vishwam MP while inaugurating the commemoration meeting organized by Aashan Academy on the occasion of the death centenary of Mahakavi Kumaranashan. finished He was also a social reformer who reflected the revolutionary ideas of Sree Narayanaguru. Mr. Sahridyan Thambi presided over the function held at Sree Narayanaguru Vishwasamskara Bhavan, Kanakakunni. Dr. MR Thampan delivered the commemorative lecture. Asan Academy Secretary Poothamkot Harikumar, Sajeev Krishnan, Sreekumar Vicharabindu, V. Datta, BR Rajesh and OP Viswanathan spoke. Desabhimani Gopi inaugurated the Kaviyarang at 2 pm. MT Girijakumari presided.