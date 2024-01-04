Guinea pigs returns to TV, but now as a youth program | Media

#Guinea #pigs #returns #youth #program #Media

By our entertainment editors

Jan 04, 2024 at 7:02 pm

The TV program Guinea pigs returns to television. From Saturday January 13, BNNVARA’s popular science program can be seen weekly on Zapp. The presentation is in the hands of Jurre Geluk and Sahil Amar Aïssa.

In the program, the presenters “make their bodies and minds available to science”. Together with experts and children from group 8, Geluk and Aïssa try to find answers to scientific questions.

“Guinea pigs really feels to me like an iconic BNNVARA program. So I feel honored to be able to make this together with Sahil,” says Geluk. “Now we Guinea pigs for Zapp, we are going to win the hearts of group 8, the legends from the primary school. We had so much fun during the recordings. Hopefully that will be reflected.”

“When I was asked for Guinea pigs I thought: heh, finally. Now I can combine my love for science with my love for endangering my life,” says Aïssa.

Valerio Zeno and Dennis Storm presented the first seasons of between 2011 and 2015 Guinea pigs. The duo made the news several times, including when they ate a piece of each other’s flesh.

Jan Versteegh and Geraldine Kemper took over in 2016 and 2017. Geluk was also featured in the program in 2020, then with Kaj van der Ree. That series ended after just one episode, because Van der Ree was accused of sexual misconduct.

