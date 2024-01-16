Guinness World Record takes away Bobi’s record ‘oldest dog ever’ | Abroad

#Guinness #World #Record #takes #Bobis #record #oldest #dog

UpdateGuinness World Record temporarily took away the titles of ‘oldest dog ever’ and ‘oldest living dog’ from Bobi on Tuesday. The mastiff from Portugal died in October last year and would have been 31 years and 165 days old. But that age is now being re-examined as doubts have arisen about the record claim.

16-01-24

