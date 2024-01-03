Güler, this time yes – AS.com

#Güler #time #AS.com

New year, new face. With Madrid stuck in not going to the market to shore up the battered center of defense (Tchouameni will accompany Rüdiger against Mallorca due to the suspension of Nacho and the injuries that have affected Militao and Alaba), 2024 does bring a ‘signing’ winter: Burn Güler. The fourth time seems to be the final one for the 18-year-old Turk, after an ordeal of injuries that have prevented the former Fenerbahçe player from debuting in the white shirt in the first months of the season. Güler, who is already training fully with the rest of the team, may have his first minutes tomorrow against Mallorca or on Saturday in the Cup against Arandina.

Güler’s first months at the white club have been a tortuous succession of injuries. He didn’t even finish the preseason with the team, then his recovery went awry and a third injury crossed his path when, back in November, his long-awaited debut seemed closer to him.

The Angora native’s ordeal began in July, during the team’s stay in the United States. There, some discomfort in his knee ended up being revealed as an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee and he had to undergo surgery. He was on the bench in the friendlies against Milan and Manchester United before returning prematurely to Madrid for surgery. They were initially out for two months, which were extended by three weeks due to a problem in the left rectus femoris. A ‘trap’ injury, common in recoveries after knee surgery.

At the beginning of November Güler seemed to see the light at the end of the tunnel. He was on the rosters against Rayo Vallecano and Braga (for the Bernabéu match against the Portuguese). When he glimpsed his short coming, he broke again. A tear in his right quadriceps on the eve of the match against Valencia once again truncated his plans with the Turk. Ancelotti has called him up for the first game of 2024, against Mallorca, but the coach asks for patience with the boy. “Güler is coming off a longer layoff. We all have to think about not being in a hurry with him because he is very young, he is 18 years old. He will have all the time in the world to play with us. He’s ready. If I can give you minutes tomorrow [por el partido de este miércoles contra el Mallorca, le voy a dar minutos mañana]. If not, it will be in another game,” stated the coach in the preview of the match against the Vermillions.

Arda Güler celebrates the goal she scored against Wales in the Euro Cup qualification match played on June 19, 2023.OZAN KOSEAFP

Arda said goodbye in dry dock in 2023 in which he participated in 25 games and scored 4 goals. He has not played since June 19, when he played 61 minutes and made the final 2-0 in Turkey’s victory against Wales in qualifying for the Euro Cup. 2024 awaits him with his debut as a Real Madrid player and the opportunity for his first major tournament with his national team, with which he has already been international on four occasions.

