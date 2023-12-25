Gulf Countries Welcome UN Peace Efforts in Yemen

#Gulf #Countries #Peace #Efforts #Yemen

Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Monday (25/12) welcomed a new commitment by the warring parties in Yemen to take steps towards a ceasefire and engage in a UN-led peace process.

The commitment was announced by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, marking the latest attempt to end years of war. Hundreds of thousands of people have died, as direct victims of the war, as well as from indirect causes such as food shortages, in what the UN calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The poorest country on the Arabian peninsula has been gripped by war since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels advanced and captured the capital, Sanaa. This situation prompted a military intervention led by Saudi Arabia a year later to support Yemen’s internationally recognized legitimate government.

ALSO READ: Maersk Prepares to Return to Red Sea Shipping After Houthi Attacks

A UN-mediated ceasefire in April 2022 sharply reduced violence. The ceasefire ended in October last year, although fighting remained largely stagnant.

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that it welcomed Saturday’s UN announcement of a roadmap to support peace measures.

Arab Foreign Ministries urged the warring parties in Yemen to sit down at the negotiating table, to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the UN.

Oman, which is acting as a mediator in the conflict, also welcomed the developments, and said they hoped an agreement would be signed as soon as possible.

The United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, praised efforts to streamline agreements in the peace roadmap.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Brutal footage was taken of the natural disaster that hit China

ALSO READ: Iran denies US accusations regarding ship attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Another Gulf Cooperation Council member, Qatar, thanked the UN, Saudi Arabia and Oman for the peace push and urged the warring parties to speed up a deal.

Ahmed Nagi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said the announcement was a sign that the UN had now taken the lead in negotiating efforts, with support from Saudi Arabia and paved the way for the UN to negotiate a future political deal.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s warring parties remain at odds on a number of issues, including attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with war-torn Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, Yemen’s Saudi-backed government warned of the risks and domestic consequences of Houthi drone and missile attacks.

“These attacks will lead to an increase in food prices in a country suffering from a humanitarian crisis,” Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani tweeted on social media platform X. [ns/jm]

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors
Are you aging well? These are the signs you need to watch out for according to doctors
Posted on
Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Posted on
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Posted on
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News