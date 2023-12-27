‘Gulf of Aden medical hero’ Professor Lee Guk-jong takes on the role of director of military hospital

#Gulf #Aden #medical #hero #Professor #Lee #Gukjong #takes #role #director #military #hospital

Lee Guk-jong, the new director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, visits the press room of the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on the 27th and answers questions from reporters. /yunhap news

Professor Lee Guk-jong of Ajou University Hospital, an authority in the field of severe trauma, will be inaugurated as the director of Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, responsible for the health of South Korean soldiers.

Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik appointed Professor Lee as director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital on the 27th and promoted him to honorary Navy colonel.

Professor Lee is a medical professional who saved the lives of the captain of the Samho Jewelry, Seok Hae-gyun, who suffered a gunshot wound during Operation Dawn in the Gulf of Aden in 2011, and a North Korean soldier who suffered a gunshot wound while defecting after crossing the Joint Security Area (JSA) in Panmunjom in 2017.

His efforts served as a catalyst for the introduction of the ‘Doctor Helicopter’, a helicopter dedicated to emergency medical services in Gyeonggi Province, and the revision of the ‘Act on Emergency Medical Services’ for the establishment of regional trauma centers across the country, contributing greatly to increasing the resuscitation rate of trauma patients.

Professor Lee Guk-jong is a medical professional who saved the lives of the captain of the Samho Jewelry, Seok Hae-gyun, who suffered a gunshot wound during Operation Gulf of Aden Dawn in 2011, and a North Korean soldier who suffered a gunshot wound while defecting after crossing the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in 2017. On the 27th, the Ministry of National Defense asked Professor Lee to improve the military medical system, appointed him director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, and promoted him to honorary colonel of the Navy. /Reporter Lee Tae-kyung

The military has continued to interact with Professor Lee, starting with his appointment as an honorary Navy captain in July 2015, followed by an honorary Navy major in April 2017, and an honorary Navy lieutenant colonel in December 2018.

Professor Lee contributed to the improvement of the military medical system by participating in various military medical field training, such as naval cruise training and search and rescue training for victims using marine drones, and has been serving as a medical advisor to the Ministry of National Defense since August of last year.

Professor Lee said, “I will faithfully perform my role as the director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital to help the soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country lead a healthy military life,” and added, “I will actively cooperate with the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces Medical Command to contribute to improving the military medical system.” He expressed his feelings.

Minister Shin said, “The expectations of soldiers and the public are high as the highest authority in the field of severe trauma in Korea has been appointed as the director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital,” adding, “Not only will the treatment capacity of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital be improved, but it will also improve the telemedicine and emergency medical system promoted by the military.” “I expect it will also play a big role,” he said.

Professor Lee will hold an inauguration ceremony at the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital on the 28th and begin work in earnest.

Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital is a military hospital under the Armed Forces Medical Command and has facilities and scale comparable to those of the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.

◇The following is the full text of the brief interview held between the defense reporters and Professor Lee at the Yongsan Ministry of Defense.

-I accepted the position of director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital.

“For the past four years, as an advisor to the Ministry of National Defense, I have been performing official duties in the Navy and now at the Daejeon Hospital, which is integrated with the Army, Navy and Air Force, so I feel a greater sense of responsibility.”

-He’s a trauma specialist.

“As a trauma specialist, I have been treating a lot of patients with severe trauma for a while. Since being appointed as an advisor to the Ministry of National Defense, I have seen a lot of general medical treatment tailored to the characteristics of military personnel. Even now, rather than being limited to my major, I will look into what areas are more needed in the military as a whole. “What will we do to protect the welfare and lives of our soldiers in terms of future direction and future?”

-He was promoted to honorary colonel of the Navy.

“Even though I was a person with shortcomings, the military gave me a big position and a high rank. I feel a lot of pressure. I will do my best not to disappoint you. I will consider the weight of my position and military rank. I will carefully consider the symbolic significance of positions and ranks not only in the development of military medical care but also in the performance of duties. “I will do my best to not only advance medical care in the military but also be of some help to the military as a whole.”