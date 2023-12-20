Gun in hand, they robbed an employee of $60 million in broad daylight in the Conquistadores neighborhood

#Gun #hand #robbed #employee #million #broad #daylight #Conquistadores #neighborhood

06:56 PM

Armed robberies in the city of Medellín continue to be the order of the day, one of the most recent cases occurred in broad daylight in the Conquistadores neighborhood, in the west of the city.

According to the video broadcast on social networks, two subjects aboard a motorcycle yesterday detained a man and stole the backpack he was carrying around 11:00 am

The graphic piece showed how the victim, a worker who was traveling on a motorcycle, got out of the vehicle carrying a backpack. Moments later, the two criminals pointed their gun at the victim and threatened her with a weapon, snatching her purse.

Not happy, one of the assailants returned and stole what appears to be a watch, while the worker raised his hands without offering any resistance.

As it was learned, the victim was apparently an employee of a company that had withdrawn nearly $60 million from a financial institution moments before.

Last week on 33rd Avenue another location was also the victim of an armed robber who robbed diners of a restaurant of their valuables. A fact that was also recorded on video.

It seems that thieves are still targeting the west of the city. For now the authorities are investigating the facts to find those responsible.