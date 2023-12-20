Gun in hand, they robbed an employee of $60 million in broad daylight in the Conquistadores neighborhood

#Gun #hand #robbed #employee #million #broad #daylight #Conquistadores #neighborhood

06:56 PM

Armed robberies in the city of Medellín continue to be the order of the day, one of the most recent cases occurred in broad daylight in the Conquistadores neighborhood, in the west of the city.

According to the video broadcast on social networks, two subjects aboard a motorcycle yesterday detained a man and stole the backpack he was carrying around 11:00 am

The graphic piece showed how the victim, a worker who was traveling on a motorcycle, got out of the vehicle carrying a backpack. Moments later, the two criminals pointed their gun at the victim and threatened her with a weapon, snatching her purse.

Not happy, one of the assailants returned and stole what appears to be a watch, while the worker raised his hands without offering any resistance.

As it was learned, the victim was apparently an employee of a company that had withdrawn nearly $60 million from a financial institution moments before.

Last week on 33rd Avenue another location was also the victim of an armed robber who robbed diners of a restaurant of their valuables. A fact that was also recorded on video.

It seems that thieves are still targeting the west of the city. For now the authorities are investigating the facts to find those responsible.

Also Read:  COLLECTIVE OF CANDIDATES - Towards the establishment of a crisis unit

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
Posted on
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News