Günsberg: Farm is ablaze – 20 minutes

Smoke is currently rising in Günsberg in Solothurn; A farm is ablaze, as can be seen in a reader’s pictures. As the Solothurn cantonal police reported in response to a 20-minute request, a former stable and a structure for storing feed caught fire. The fire was partially prevented from spreading to the adjacent residential building. The fire departments in Günsberg and Flumenthal/Hubersdorf are still busy extinguishing the fire.

According to the police, goats that were in the stable were allowed outside without injury. People and animals remained unharmed. The causes of the fire are still unclear.

