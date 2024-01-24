Gustavo Quinteros gets his way and directs the signing of a Chilean soccer figure

Gustavo Quinteros y Velez Sarsfield They closed the preseason with a 1-0 victory over Belgrano and now they will face the beginning of the First Division Championship contra Central Tents this Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m.

With the mission of being a protagonist in the local competition, “Fortín” took an important step and this Tuesday directed the signing of Rodrigo Piñeiro, Unión Española midfielder and one of the figures of Chilean football in the 2023 season.

As reported TyC Sports, The Argentine team “reached a verbal agreement with Unión Española to acquire a percentage of the pass” of the Uruguayan, who will sign a contract until 2027 as long as a “total understanding” is achieved..

In parallel, the party media “Bien Fortineros” pointed out that there are “advanced negotiations for Piñeiro to be a new Vélez player” and that “possibly buy 80 percent of Loly’s economic rights.”

