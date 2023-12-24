Gustavo Quinteros has a new club after leaving Colo Colo

#Gustavo #Quinteros #club #leaving #Colo #Colo

The former Cacique strategist found work immediately after leaving Popular. The nationalized Bolivian comes to Argentine soccer and signed a one-year contract.

© Guille SalazarGustavo Quinteros is made official in Vélez after leaving Colo Colo.

Blanco y Negro’s decision not to renew Gustavo Quinteros’ contract for the 2024 season complicated the concessionaire. And Colo Colo has not yet been able to find a coach for the upcoming challenges, which include both national and international ones. In turn, the Argentine strategist, who enjoys vacations in Central America with his family, found a new job, this time in Argentine soccer.

Although in the first instance it was assured that while he was still coach of Colo Colo, he had met with Racing leaders, who finally leaned towards Gustavo Costas, andQuinteros’ desire to direct in his native country is close to becoming a reality. And during this Saturday The arrival of the nationalized Bolivian to Vélez Sarsfield was made official.

The Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, announced through his X account, better known as Twitter, the progress between Vélez and Quinteros. The communications professional pointed out that “Gustavo Quinteros reached a verbal agreement to be the new coach of Vélez.”

Thus, and in the afternoon the social networks of the trans-Andean squad made the former Colo Colo coach official. “Welcome to a world champion club, Gustavo”, was the message with which El Fortín received Quinteros. It is worth mentioning that in the same publication, it is noted that The coach signed a contract until the end of 2024.

Gustavo Quinteros close to finding a new job in Argentina. Image: Guille Salazar/DaleAlbo

Gustavo Quinteros’ numbers in Colo Colo

Gustavo Quinteros arrived at the Colocolina institution in 2020. From that date until his departure, the Argentine He was in charge of the Colocolino bench for a total of 1,165 days. In this way, he became the coach who has remained the longest at the Monumental Stadium since the arrival of Blanco y Negro in 2005.

Along with this, it is worth noting that Quinteros led Popular 154 times. The Santa Fe resident registered 79 wins, 42 draws and 33 losses, obtaining a performance of 60.4%. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that during his stay he won the Chile Cup 2021 and 2023, the 2022 Super Cup and the 2022 National Championship.

Yes indeed, one of its great outstanding debts was in international participation. And the thing is that Quinteros together with Colo Colo could not advance any round in either the Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana, where they were eliminated early in both competitions.

The present of Vélez Sarsfield

During this season, Vélez Sarfield did not have a great performance at the local level. This then, In the first championship of the year in trans-Andean soccer, they finished in 25th place out of a total of 28 teams. In that instance he obtained five wins, 12 draws and 10 falls.

At the same time, and in the second part of the year, in the League Cup, he did not have a notable participation either. El Fortín was part of Group A, where he finished in sixth place, this result meant he could not settle in the final stage and therefore being left without a chance to lift the title.