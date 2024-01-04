Gustavo Quinteros sets his eyes on two figures from Colo Colo – En Cancha

#Gustavo #Quinteros #sets #eyes #figures #Colo #Colo #Cancha

By Cristóbal Suárez January 4, 2024 at 10:40 hrs.

The movements begin in the Colo Colo squad, especially after the arrival of Jorge Almirón as the new albo coach was finalized. With this, some rumors that have been around the Monumental stadium in recent days are beginning to materialize, but there could also be exits, especially in the goal.

The sports management led by José Daniel Morón now begins to search for the names requested by Almirón, with Iván Marcone being the first on this list, an old acquaintance for the coach, since he had him in two teams (Lanús and Elche). In addition, he called up two Boca Juniors youth players: Aaron Anselmino and Jabes Saralegui.

Now, there are also players who could leave Colo Colo, since there is interest from other latitudes. According to the Vélez a Fondo party media, Gustavo Quinteros would have set his eyes on the two goalkeepers of the white team, that is, Brayan Cortés and Fernando De Paul, since he wants a top goal for 2024.

Cortés has been in the spotlight all these weeks, since he supposedly asked the club to leave, considering that it was the right time. The last rumor in which Indio was linked was with Sao Paulo: the Brazilian team was quite interested in acquiring the services of the Iquique native, but at the moment nothing has been finalized.

In the case of Fernando De Paul he was also on the radar of several international teams, the last being Nacional de Montevideo. The Uruguayan team had the naturalized Chilean Argentine goalkeeper in their portfolio; in fact, from that country they indicated that he was the first option and that in the coming days they were going to start negotiating.

Colo Colo could be left without options in goal

If the rumors materialize, Colo Colo could suffer a lot at the start of the season, since they would be forced to look for a replacement for both goals, unless the coaching staff wants to give confidence to Omar Carabalí and Martín Ballesteros.

This season Carabalí excelled in Unión La Calera, being the main figure of the team and key for the Cementeros to achieve the long-awaited qualification for the Copa Sudamericana. Once the National Championship was over, the goalkeeper returned to the Monumental stadium, since he was only on loan.

Ballesteros is the other one who could earn a position taking into account this panorama, which would be a radical change. Last week, the 21-year-old goalkeeper was included in a list of players who would be loaned out to the white team, as he could not compete in the projection tournament due to his age.

Few days until Jorge Almirón can act

Time is of the essence for Colo Colo, especially considering that the players are scheduled for this Monday, January 8, in order to undergo the corresponding medical check-ups after their vacation. Subsequently, they will embark on a trip to Uruguay, since the preseason will take place on Uruguayan soil.

Now, this would be a big problem for Jorge Almirón, since taking into account that the technical management was waiting for the arrival of the strategist, there was not much movement regarding reinforcements. This means that several players could join the squad after the preparation of the white team.

