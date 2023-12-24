Gwen van Poorten in tears due to fans’ actions after losing all her belongings: ‘Unbelievable’ | Show

#Gwen #van #Poorten #tears #due #fans #actions #losing #belongings #Unbelievable #Show

Things didn’t go well for BNN presenter Gwen van Poorten this month: her engagement ended on the rocks and to top it all off, she lost all her belongings due to a miscommunication. To cheer her up, fans decided to set up a Christmas campaign and send lots of Christmas baubles for her (so far still empty) Christmas tree. “I’m crying so hard here.”

At the beginning of this month, Gwen van Poorten told her followers that something went wrong during her move. Due to a miscommunication, all her belongings were destroyed. “By everything I mean everything. All my photos, heirlooms, memories, clothes. My whole life,” she explained. In tears, she then said that she now lives in a beautiful house in Amsterdam, the contents of which she has taken over, but that it feels as if her house has been burned down. ,,Everything is gone. Whatever the insurance will cover, it doesn’t matter, because it will never come back. I’ve been trying really hard over the past 48 hours to get myself back together, but I don’t know how to proceed.”

Van Poorten had no Christmas decorations so far. Only a Christmas tree with about four balls that she recently received from her friends – until her management suddenly receives a large number of packages. The packages appear to come from fans of the presenter, who wanted to support her before Christmas. In a video on TikTok, Van Poorten unpacks all the packages one by one in tears and reads a letter that a fan wrote to her.

“You really had some bad luck,” the woman writes, among other things, in the letter. ‘I wanted to do something for you. But what? I thought: Gwen always loves Christmas. What if we surprised you with Christmas baubles selected by your followers?’ she continues, after which van Poorten becomes completely emotional. “I’m crying so hard here,” she says in a broken voice. She received, among other things, a cake in the shape of a frikandel (following a joke from her podcast), a bright pink Christmas bauble in the shape of a balloon dog and even a luxury ball from Swarovski. “This is really very sweet.”

For the time being, the presenter is still busy unpacking all the balls, because there appear to be dozens more on their way. In any case, the warm Christmas feelings are going well for Van Poorten this year. “I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

