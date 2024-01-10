Gwen van Poorten laughs again after a pitch-black period: ‘In addition to sadness, there is also happiness’

“Everything I ever owned is gone,” Gwen reflects at the end of last year. She had stored her belongings in a floor below her new home, but a mistake destroyed all her belongings. “What was supposed to be a super new, fresh, happy start turned out to be the most absurd situation ever,” she writes.

Still, losing all her things has sparked something new in Gwen. She has come to the realization that you don’t need things to feel happy, or that too many things cause unrest.

‘Through the sadness I get more and more air in my head. A mountain of fresh energy. When in this life do you get the chance to start all over again?’ Gwen wonders out loud.

Naturally, the company’s blunder has led to much grief. ‘But fortunately that’s not all there is. While there has been an exceptional amount of misery in my life in recent weeks, miraculously, happiness also managed to find me.’ Gwen experiences the first weeks of 2024 as very positive, for which she is ‘super grateful’. ‘Deep valleys, but fortunately now many high peaks. It’s strange how life works sometimes…’

