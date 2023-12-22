Gyeongbokgung Palace’s second graffiti offender appears in court for detention review and says, “I’m sorry”

#Gyeongbokgung #Palaces #graffiti #offender #appears #court #detention #review

Mr. Seol, a man in his 20s who imitated the graffiti damage to Gyeongbokgung Palace and claimed it was an artistic activity after damaging it a second time, is moving to a waiting area after completing the substantive examination of the warrant held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the 22nd. /Newsis

A decision will soon be made on whether Mr. Seol, a man in his 20s who damaged the wall of Gyeongbokgung Palace with spray paint on the afternoon of the 17th, will be arrested. On the 22nd, after completing the substantive examination of her arrest warrant, Seol repeatedly answered “I’m sorry” to the reporters she met and got into her escort car.

At 10:30 a.m. on the 22nd, Chief Judge Lee Min-soo of the Seoul Central District Court, who was in charge of warrants, interrogated Mr. Seol, who is suspected of violating the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, before arresting him (substantial examination of warrant).

After completing the warrant review at around 10:45 a.m. on this day, Mr. Seol answered questions from reporters such as “What was the reason for committing the crime?” “Do you feel guilty?” “Did you imitate the first crime?” and “Do you still think it is art?” received. However, it is said that Seol only answered “I’m sorry” and got into the convoy.

Seoul Jongno Police Station applied for an arrest warrant for Seol on the 20th. Mr. Seol is accused of spray-writing a specific singer’s name and album title on the wall to the left of Yeongchumun Gate at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Jongno-gu, Seoul around 10:20 p.m. on the 17th. Seol surrendered to the police at around 11:45 a.m. the next day, the 18th. It is known that this man does not have a regular job and has no history of mental illness. He posted on his blog on the morning of the 20th, after his crime, “I’m sorry. No, I’m not sorry. He also posted, “I just made art.”

The warrant examination for Lim (17), who first graffitied Gyeongbokgung Palace, is scheduled to be held at the Seoul Central District Court at 3 p.m. on this day.