On the broadcast of the Ultrahang YouTube channel, security policy expert György Nógrádi discussed the current news of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the ongoing war in Israel.

Regarding Ukraine (from 3:28), “Mr. Teacher” talked about how the war destroys people’s souls (based on his experiences in Yugoslavia), and this will be the main problem once it ends.

According to Nógrádi, the Transcarpathian bombing may have happened because the (Zelenskyi) representative could not bear the corruption in his village.

“So there is no peace in Ukraine”

– stated György Nógrádi, and then referring to Zelenskyi, he spoke about the fact that even though the Ukrainian president says that he has done everything that the Union asked of him, this is not the case.

Then, changing to a gentler tone, he quoted Putin, who says that the Ukrainians are not a problem in the recording, because they will destroy the European Union from within. According to Nógrádi, this is absolutely true.

He also added (perhaps supporting Putin’s “truth”?) that the Russian president’s press conference received 2 million questions.

“Bread will run out in Kiev sooner than caviar in Moscow”

– György Nógrádi summarized his thoughts.