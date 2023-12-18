György Nógrádi: Putin is absolutely right

#György #Nógrádi #Putin #absolutely

On the broadcast of the Ultrahang YouTube channel, security policy expert György Nógrádi discussed the current news of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the ongoing war in Israel.

Regarding Ukraine (from 3:28), “Mr. Teacher” talked about how the war destroys people’s souls (based on his experiences in Yugoslavia), and this will be the main problem once it ends.

According to Nógrádi, the Transcarpathian bombing may have happened because the (Zelenskyi) representative could not bear the corruption in his village.

“So there is no peace in Ukraine”

– stated György Nógrádi, and then referring to Zelenskyi, he spoke about the fact that even though the Ukrainian president says that he has done everything that the Union asked of him, this is not the case.

Then, changing to a gentler tone, he quoted Putin, who says that the Ukrainians are not a problem in the recording, because they will destroy the European Union from within. According to Nógrádi, this is absolutely true.

He also added (perhaps supporting Putin’s “truth”?) that the Russian president’s press conference received 2 million questions.

“Bread will run out in Kiev sooner than caviar in Moscow”

– György Nógrádi summarized his thoughts.

Also Read:  Sexy beauty of Miss Philippines participating in SEA Games 32

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News