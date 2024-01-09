Gypsy had her mother murdered, yet she is incredibly popular

#Gypsy #mother #murdered #incredibly #popular

The case of Gypsy, as she is called everywhere, receives a lot of media attention. She was interviewed on almost all major American TV stations. She told CNN that going to prison gave her a sense of freedom for the first time. “For me, going to prison was an opportunity to start a life for myself, where I didn’t depend on anyone.”

But in conversation with People, Gypsy also expresses her regret. “No one will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or that I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every day.”

Millions of followers

Since her release, millions of fans worldwide have been following her every move and although her posts on TikTok and Instagram are insignificant, she has now become a celebrity. Her followers praise her for being vulnerable and appearing innocent.

Her followers sympathize with Gypsy. She did not have an easy life, to say the least. Her mother, Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, had Munchhausen by proxy. A disease in which the parent pretends that the child has all kinds of conditions and even deliberately makes the child sick.

Unnecessary operations

According to her mother, Gypsy had leukemia, asthma, a muscle disease and other conditions. For years, Dee Dee was able to convince doctors that her daughter was seriously ill, when that was not the case. Gypsy underwent numerous operations such as having her salivary glands removed, was confined to a wheelchair and was fed through tube feeding.

She later found out for herself that there was nothing wrong with her. When her mother again wanted to force her to undergo an unnecessary medical procedure, Gypsy, now 23 years old, made a radical decision.

She convinced her then-boyfriend Nicholas, whom she met online, to kill her mother. He stabbed her while Gypsy was waiting in the bathroom. She covered her ears so she didn’t hear her mother screaming as she was being killed. Nicholas stabbed Dee Dee in the back 17 times while she was sleeping. After the murder, Gypsy and Nicholas had sex in the bathroom – according to Gypsy, not on a consensual basis.

Victim becomes perpetrator

Victimologist Pauline Aarten explains that the phenomenon of a victim turning into a perpetrator is becoming more common. “Especially with domestic violence, there is a chance that children who have become victims will later become perpetrators themselves. They have not seen how you should behave in a normal way.”

“Gypsy herself was a victim of her mother, where she was also isolated from her environment. We also see that with women who kill their violent husbands, there is often understanding for their action. It is then said that it was self-defense.”

The events between Gypsy and her mother took place in her childhood. Reactions from followers show that people see her as an innocent girl who did not know any better and acted out of powerlessness.

According to Aarten, people naturally have a soft spot for children. “Children are seen as innocent. One can understand why Gypsy was capable of that act, given the past with her mother. Even with such a murder, we try to understand why someone did this.”

Gypsy and Nicholas fled, but the police tracked them down after just a few days. Nicholas received a life sentence for the murder, Gypsy ten years in prison. Due to good behavior, she was allowed to leave prison last December after eight years.