Haare and Embacher win CoC competitions in Engelberg

Created on: 12/29/2023 00:52 / hn

While the legendary Four Hills Tournament is in the spotlight, the athletes of the Continental Cup were also on the hill again. Immediately after the Christmas break, two competitions took place in Engelberg (Switzerland).

The Norwegian Anders Haare and the Austrian Stephan Embacher took the victories on the famous ski jump, where World Cup competitions took place 10 days ago.

Haare was the best on Wednesday after jumps of 136 and 132 meters. He took the lead after the first round and was able to keep it.

“I was nervous, but on the other hand I knew that if I did what I was supposed to do, it would work,” he explained.

Haare’s teammate Sondre Ringen suffered a dangerous crash on the first lap. However, there was positive news before the final jumps.

“We learned before the passage that it wasn’t that bad, and I think that reassured everyone,” Haare said.

Austria’s youngster Stephan Embacher and the German Martin Hamann completed the top three.

17-year-old Stephan Embacher continued his successful run on Thursday and took the first Continental Cup victory of his career.

The Austrian secured first place after the first round with an excellent jump of 141 meters.

“I was very nervous,” he said when asked what it was like being last in the final. But he withstood the pressure and landed at 136 meters, which was good enough to confirm the win. “It feels really cool. I already had a good competition yesterday,” he said. The German Constantin Schmid came second and the Norwegian Sindre Ulven Joergensen came third.

The next Continental Cup competitions will take place on January 6th and 7th in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.