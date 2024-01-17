Habitate wellness fair, returns to El Tesoro in its second edition

#Habitate #wellness #fair #returns #Tesoro #edition

From February 9 to 11, the second version of the Habítate Wellness Fair will take place, an event focused on the search for balance and well-being through movement, health and well-being.

For this version of Habítate, there will be talks, group classes and a trade fair focused on the different paths that can be chosen to lead a balanced life in mind, body and spirit. I understand that when we give ourselves the opportunity to look inward, we understand that living well is not a goal, but a path.

Know the programming:

Friday February 9



9:00 a.m.

Group class: Hypopressives.

MIA WELLNESS

3:00 p.m.

Talk: Cooking workshop

ESTEFI BORGE

4:30 p.m.

Talk: 5 bodies

GABRIEL MESA

Saturday February 10

9:00 a.m.

Group class: Yoga

ANA ISABEL SANTAMARIA

3:00 p.m.

Talk: Rituals at home.

LAURA CASAS

4:30 p.m.

Talk: Fasting

PILAR RESTREPO

Sunday February 11

9:00 a.m.

Group class: Movement workshop.

JUAN PABLO BUSTAMANTE

11:30 a.m.

Group class: Meditation and breathing

ANDREA HALABY

In addition to the academic programming: workshops and group classes that will be free of charge and upon registration (limited spaces), there will also be a trade fair where attendees will be able to find brands focused on products and services that contribute to the search for individual balance of each of the attendees.

Inhabiting you is taking care of yourself, it is knowing you, it is giving you what you need.