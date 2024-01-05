Hacker blocks removal of packages from npm registry with memepackage – Computer – News

#Hacker #blocks #removal #packages #npm #registry #memepackage #Computer #News

The concept itself is not bad, but the implementations are still inadequate and no thought has been given to what to do if the underlying technology changes. Javascript and Node were very different ± 10 years ago than they are today. A lot has really changed.

Due to many API changes and changes in loading modules, you sometimes had to rebuild a project several times in recent years or continue to work with outdated modules and old Node version. When I look at PHP+Composer, things are much more even, but that is also because PHP was a lot more mature 10 years ago than Node was then, while Node was used by many right from the start (and NPM became indispensable).

The implementations often leave much to be desired. There are various packages that only contain a few small functions, but for some of those small functions they also require another package. Generating a UUIDv4 without any fuss can be done in about 20 lines, but many prefer to use another package for that. That quickly causes Dependency hell. I just have a fairly simple project in front of me where we want to use 13 packages, but in the end there are 1103 packages in the package-lock.json, that is > 84 packages per requirement. For comparison, composer goes from 13 requirements to 38 packages in the same project.