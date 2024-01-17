HAINGO ELISETTE FOMENDRAZA – “The fight against poverty is everyone’s business”

Transfer of service between Haingo Elisette Fomendraza (g) and Princia Soafilira (d).

The Minister of Population and Solidarity, Haingo Elisette Fomendraza, declared having a long-term vision which is consistent with the general development policy of Mad agas car. This is one of the strong messages she conveyed during the handover between her and former minister Princia Soafilira. Furthermore, she also stressed that cooperation is essential for such a design, because unity is strength for a better future. “As the Ministry of Solidarity, citizens and leaders, hand in hand, will eliminate poverty. It is not the government’s sole responsibility, it is everyone’s business to eradicate extreme poverty. And this ministry will be our battle tank for victory,” she declared yesterday.

The Minister of Population and Solidarity intends to enhance Malagasy values ​​naturally imbued with humanity in order to support the development of unity and inclusion in Madagascar. To do this, one of her favorite subjects will be the social advancement of vulnerable women by giving them the chance to access decent jobs and technologies that could make their lives easier. For this senior official, it is the foundation of economic growth in a fair and inclusive society. Still in this sense, the new minister will also pay particular attention to the elderly, people with disabilities and respect for children’s rights. It counts on all social, economic and political actors to mobilize in this perspective

Miora Raharisolo

FOREIGN AFFAIRS – A diplomacy focused on human development
Attention! Meteorology gave a date: Yellow code warning for 10 cities including Istanbul
The National Pension House has published the indicators for 2024! How much is the social allowance and the pension point
Dakar 2024: Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb had a bad time in the tenth stage
