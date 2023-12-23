Hair loss, you just need to eat these foods to have thick and flowing hair: you won’t find a single one on your brush like this

#Hair #loss #eat #foods #thick #flowing #hair #wont #find #single #brush

The health of your hair also comes from the table: find out how to stop hair loss by including these foods in your diet.

There are many factors that can contribute to hair lossnot least the stress of the daily routine, the intake of particular medications, too frequent and aggressive washing and, obviously, also an unregulated lifestyle.

Nutrition, as we know, is the basis for the well-being of the body, and hair also needs some essential nutrients to maintain strength, shine and vigor. Therefore, if you exclude all the factors listed above, it is possible to stop and prevent hair loss integrating some particular foods in our diet.

Dr. Pucci Romano, Skineco president, also explains it: “The foods that help keep your hair healthy and prevent hair loss are those rich in iron, proteins and vitaminsin particular those of group B, A, E and C“.

And he adds: “In order to promote growth and strengthen the stems, the intake of foods they contain is also important zinc, silicon, copper and seleniumcome pure i polyunsaturated fats“. Below is the list of foods to obtain shiny, healthy and full-bodied hair.

Stop hair loss: foods in pole position

As we have seen, nutrition plays a fundamental role in hair care, and egg they are to be considered a true beauty farm for hair bulbs and shafts. They are economical and very versatile, but above all they contain good fats and proteins, and the latter contribute to the production of Keratin, the base that makes up nails and hair. They also boast a substantial supply of vitamin Apanacea for bulbs and lengths.

Even the nights they constitute an authentic superfood: crunchy and tasty, they are rich in Omega3 and Selenium, and help regenerate cell membranes. We recommend also implementing the consumption of fresh fruitas it represents a bomb of vitamins and macronutrients that facilitate the formation of collagen and counteract the proliferation of free radicals.

Eggs for hair loss – Romait.it (Source Corporate+)

Other foods that slow hair loss

Vegetables and legumes are precious allies in hair care, especially the tasty and substantial ones beans. They are a source of vitamins, proteins and mineral salts such as iron and zinc.

Finally, honorable mention for the spinach: this dietary and versatile vegetable contains high doses of iron, vitamins A and C, reduces oxidative stress and also has an anti-carcinogenic function.

