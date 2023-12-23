Hallaquero Bonus 2023: deposit date and what is known about the payment of this subsidy | digital homeland | hallaquero bonus 2023 public employees

#Hallaquero #Bonus #deposit #date #payment #subsidy #digital #homeland #hallaquero #bonus #public #employees

A possible new disbursement of the 2023 Hallaquero Bonus to public employees is raising doubts in Venezuela. Check HERE all the details of the subsidy.

In Venezuela, the Hallaquero Bonus usually arrives every fortnight of December. | Photo: Libero Composition

Hallaquero Bonus for teachers | The Hallaquero Bonus is an expected economic support for numerous public employees in Venezuela. This special subsidy is granted in December by the government of Nicolás Maduro as an effort to mitigate the current socioeconomic crisis in the country.

Next, we will provide you with all the information available about the deposit for the year 2023 of this subsidy, which seeks facilitate the preparation of traditional hallacas for Christmas.

When do they pay the 2023 Hallaquero Bonus to public employees?

No new payment of the Hallaquero 2023 Bonus has yet been announced to public employees. The last disbursement registered in Venezuela took place in the fortnight of December 2021.

It is crucial to highlight that, in that year, this subsidy did not reach all public employees. In fact, its amount was insufficient to cover the expenses associated with the preparation of hallacas, a traditional Christmas dish in the country.

Attention! Do not believe false messages related to a new delivery of the Hallaquero Bonus in 2023. Until now No authorized entity of the Government of Venezuela has provided official information about.

How much is the Hallaquero 2023 Bonus?

Until now, the official amount of Hallaquero Bonus 2023 has not been confirmed. However, considering the previous payments (Bs1.7 in 2021), it is anticipated that this month’s deposit will see a significant increase in its numbers.

Who are the beneficiaries of the 2023 Hallaquero Bonus?

Although it is not completely clear who the beneficiaries of the Hallaquero Bonus 2023based on the previous payments, it can be deduced that the main recipients are the Public employees.

According to the records of the Independent Trade Union Alliance Workers Central (ASI Venezuela), in 2021, the “combo hallaquero” It was distributed only between:

Petroleum Workers of Venezuela (PDVSA)

Active employees of some ministries in Caracas

What bonus is coming in December 2023?

The official account of Social Protective Bonds for the People reported that, as of Thursday, December 21, the payment process of the Peace Quadrant Bonus. This new economic support is granted in Venezuela through Monedero Patria.

The Peace Quadrant Bonus is one of the last subsidies that are delivered monthly. Photo: Telegram. Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel