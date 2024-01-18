Halle Bailey did not want to share her pregnancy with the whole world | Stars

#Halle #Bailey #share #pregnancy #world #Stars

Halle Bailey didn’t want to share her pregnancy with the whole world. Bailey preferred that it remain private for a while, the actress said on Snapchat. Bailey and rapper DDG (26) had a son named Halo last year. Many people at the time did not know that the actress was pregnant.

“I just wanted to make sure that I personally had a nice and healthy time during my trip,” The Little Mermaid actress explained in conversation with her fans on the social media platform. “I feel like sometimes when people are in the spotlight, they feel like people want to know every little thing about their lives. But I think it’s very nice if you keep some things private.”

Someone asked the actress if the speculation about her pregnancy was stressful. “It was a bit stressful, but honestly I stayed away from social media.”

